As a result of the new COVID outbreak, Putin said Russia needs to’step up the vaccination pace.’

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday that the country needs to “speed up the vaccination pace” as the country is experiencing a new surge in COVID-19 cases, with an average of over 27 thousand new cases being reported each day.

“You are aware that the incidence of infections is increasing in many areas, and medical professionals are working under challenging circumstances. We are all aware that vaccination can protect us from the virus and a potentially fatal illness course. The vaccination rate must be accelerated “Putin stated the following.

According to Our World in Data, Russia saw its greatest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic, with 954 additional deaths on Tuesday alone.

“I’d like to ask you to be the most active participant in our endeavor, educating people and speaking to the media. People respect and pay attention to your opinions and guidance. It’s critical to do so without sounding like an administrative reprimand. We must work with people calmly and persistently to communicate the benefits of preventing this deadly disease “Putin went on to say.

When Russia’s Sputnik COVID vaccine was created last year, it expedited its vaccine program. Many Russians, however, have expressed suspicion of the authorities and apprehension about new medical goods, according to Reuters.

Only 34% of Russians have received one dose of the vaccination, while 31% have received all three doses. In comparison, Canada, which is the world’s second-largest country after Russia, has vaccination rates of 78 percent for those who have received one dose and 73 percent for those who have received all three doses.