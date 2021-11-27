As a result of the arrival of a new strain, the UK has tightened its Covid regulations.

After verifying the first two instances of the novel Omicron strain of Covid-19, Britain announced tighter entry requirements for all arriving passengers and the reinstatement of a masks mandate on Saturday.

Both cases were related to travel from southern Africa, and the government tightened travel restrictions in the region by adding four nations to a “red list” of countries to avoid.

Following controversially abandoning the mandate in July while reopening the UK economy after a previous statewide shutdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that face masks will once again be compulsory in stores and on public transportation.

He indicated that there would be no fresh lockdown at this time, promising a three-week evaluation of the new measures and expressing optimism that Britons will have a more joyous Christmas than last year.

“However, we now need to go even further and create a proportionate testing procedure for arrivals from all over the world,” Johnson said at a hurriedly convened news conference, hours after the government confirmed the first two Omicron instances.

“We will not prevent anyone from traveling… but we will need anyone entering the UK to undergo a PCR test by the end of the second day following their arrival and to self-isolate until they obtain a negative result,” he said.

All Britons and foreigners entering the UK are currently required to take a PCR test on their second day in the country.

In an effort to contain the spread of the new strain, the new guidelines add the requirement for isolation until a negative result, greatly toughening the regime.

“I sincerely hope that we will continue to be in a strong position and that we will be able to lift these measures again,” Johnson added. “However, for the time being, this is the prudent course of action.” The new testing process and masks mandate, as well as a demand for all contacts of suspected Omicron cases to self-isolate, regardless of vaccination status, will go into effect “next week,” according to Downing Street.

The government also said that it will impose a travel embargo on Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola, which will take effect early Sunday.

Because to the rise of Omicron, the United Kingdom has already announced a travel ban for six southern African countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, and Botswana.

“The UK Health Security Agency has confirmed that two instances of Covid-19 with mutations consistent with B.1.1.529 (Omicron) have been detected in the UK after overnight genome sequencing,” according to a government statement.

