As a result of China’s threat, Taiwan and Japan have been urged to “stand together.”

After mutual concerns about China’s growing military presence prompted the ruling parties of both countries to hold groundbreaking discussions about regional security last week, a Taiwanese lawmaker has said that Taiwan and Japan must “stand together and jointly respond” to possible retaliation by Beijing.

The closed-door dialogue, billed as semi-official “2+2” talks between Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), took place via video link on August 27 and marked a significant elevation in one of Asia’s most culturally simpatico relationships to include defense cooperation as well.

Experts say China’s military pressure on Japan, particularly Taiwan, prompted the LDP to convene the historic meeting. Given Tokyo’s lack of formal diplomatic ties with Taipei and Beijing’s penchant for protesting even the most benign gestures toward the democratic island, many wouldn’t have predicted it five years ago.

After the LDP refused to reconsider its decision, China’s Foreign Ministry declared on August 27 that it had made its reservations known in Tokyo. However, Japan appears to have considered the costs, both political and potentially commercial.

“This demonstrates that Japan has already undertaken the political preparations required to play a more significant role in Taiwan Strait issues,” said DPP politician Lo Chih-cheng, who attended the talks with colleague legislator Tsai Shih-ying on Friday. He told This website that changes in Japanese public opinion and inside the LDP have caused Tokyo to place a greater focus on Taiwan’s susceptibility to China’s attempts to isolate it politically and militarily.

The unprecedented security dialogue, according to Lo, should be viewed through the lens of Japan’s desire for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as expressed in joint statements by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, notable remarks by key cabinet members, and a Defense Ministry white paper published in July that called for a “sense of crisis” over Taiwan.

Lo, who heads the DPP’s foreign affairs department and, until recently, sat on the Taiwanese legislature’s Foreign and National Defense Committee with Tsai, continued, “As the nearest country to Taiwan, its level of concern is naturally higher.”