As a result of a mysterious illness reported in Germany, two US officials have been diagnosed with Havana Syndrome.

At least two US officials stationed in Germany have sought medical attention after experiencing signs of Havana Syndrome, a mysterious ailment thought to be caused by energy weapons by some.

In recent months, the officials began experiencing nausea, terrible headaches, ear discomfort, exhaustion, insomnia, and sluggishness, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed US diplomats.

According to the diplomats, some of the victims, who are believed to be intelligence agents or diplomats working on Russia-related issues such as gas exports, cybersecurity, and political involvement, have been rendered unable to work.

The incidents are said to be the first in a NATO country that hosts American soldiers and nuclear weapons.

Similar cases had been reported among American diplomats stationed in other European countries, according to US diplomats, although they did not disclose any further details.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.