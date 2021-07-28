As a new government is expected in Iran, Khamenei warns against trusting the West.

As the Islamic republic prepares for a new government to take office, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, declared Wednesday that “trusting the West does not work.”

Khamenei also accused the US of tying Iran’s readmission to the nuclear deal to “future” negotiations on the country’s missile program and regional issues, despite the fact that the US is only indirectly involved in the talks.

Iran received some reprieve from international sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program under the 2015 deal, which was the signature achievement of outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani.

However, it was sabotaged in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who unilaterally pulled out of the accord and applied harsh sanctions.

“This experience should be used by future generations,” Khamenei urged Rouhani and his cabinet. “During this administration, it became evident that trusting the West does not work.”

Rouhani’s government has been in Vienna since April negotiating with key powers to re-enter the pact, but a solution now appears improbable until after he takes over to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi early next month.

Raisi is a hardline conservative who has indicated support for the nuclear talks, stating that Iran needs the US sanctions lifted.

Iran’s ultraconservative side, which holds a deep aversion to the US, has frequently chastised Rouhani over the 2015 nuclear deal.

Raisi has stated that his government will accept talks that “protect national interests,” but that “negotiations for the sake of negotiations” will not be tolerated.

According to Khamenei, Washington has made a condition for returning to the 2015 agreement to include “a sentence… that (states) some problems be discussed in the future, or we would have no agreement.”

His official website paraphrased him as saying, “With that sentence, they want to have an excuse for their next meddlings with the (agreement) itself — missiles and regional concerns.”

One of Trump’s key objections of the 2015 agreement was that it did not address Iran’s ballistic missile development or its alleged meddling in regional affairs.

Non-nuclear problems have never been included in the accord, which is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Khamenei also chastised the United States for refusing to “guarantee that (it) will not break the pact in the future” by unilaterally withdrawing, as Trump did in 2018.

“Whenever you put off topics like agreements with the West or negotiations with the West and America, you were stuck and couldn’t move forward,” he told the Rouhani administration.

