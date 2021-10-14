As a man goes on a killing spree with a bow and arrow, a woman is left in a pool of blood.

According to police and witnesses, a man armed with a bow and arrow killed five people and injured two more during a rampage in Norway on Wednesday.

The armed man began firing at individuals from inside a Coop Extra store on the west side of Kongsberg, according to News.com.au. The attack lasted about 30 minutes. The exact moment the attack began varies according to accounts, although it appeared to be after 6 p.m. local time.

According to Reuters, one of the victims injured in the incident was an off-duty police officer.

Witnesses reportedly reported seeing an injured woman in a pool of blood near a traffic junction, asking out for help with an arrow embedded in her torso.

The injured victims’ current situations are unknown.

According to the BBC, police were notified of the attack shortly before 6:15 p.m. local time.

According to the outlet, the man and police had a dispute before the attacker was apprehended half an hour later.

The man was escorted to a police station in the nearby town of Drammen, but no additional information about him was released. He has yet to be interrogated, and the motives for the attack remain a mystery.

“Based on the knowledge we currently have, this guy acted alone,” police head Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

According to Aas, police will look into whether the attack was a terrorist attack.

According to the police commander, authorities are also looking into whether other weapons were used in the attack besides the bow and arrow. According to the Norwegian network TV 2, the man was also armed with a knife and other weapons.

Authorities have sealed off many portions of Kongsberg after the armed guy travelled across a vast region of the town, which has a population of roughly 28,000 people. Residents have also been asked to remain indoors so that officials can investigate and gather evidence.

According to Reuters, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg termed the incident as “horrifying.”

“I understand that many people are terrified,” Solberg said at a press conference late Wednesday. “However, it’s vital to highlight that the police are now in control.”

Following the attacks, Norway’s National Police Directorate has ordered police across the country to carry firearms. Norwegian cops are said to be unarmed most of the time, although they have guns when they need them.

"This is a precautionary measure. So far, the police have received no information that the national threat level has changed," the directorate stated.