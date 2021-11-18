As a flight carrying Iraqi migrants departs Belarus, Poland detains dozens of people.

On Thursday, a first flight carrying hundreds of Iraqi refugees who had sought to enter the EU via Belarus departed Minsk, while Poland detained dozens more who crossed its border in a migration crisis blamed on Alexander Lukashenko’s administration by the West.

The West accuses Lukashenko of bringing thousands of migrants to the border, mostly Iraqi Kurds, as retaliation for sanctions imposed after his administration suppressed rallies last year.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his primary supporter, Russian President Vladimir Putin, have denied the allegations and chastised the EU for refusing to accept migrants attempting to cross into Poland.

This week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke twice by phone with Lukashenko, his first with a Western leader since disputed presidential elections last year.

The first repatriation flight to Iraq set off from Minsk airport the day following the pair’s second call, destined for Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad.

According to Russia’s Interfax news service, the flight is carrying 431 passengers.

Natalya Eismont, a spokeswoman for Lukashenko, claimed on Thursday that the country presently has roughly 7,000 migrants.

Belarus, she claimed, will be responsible for sending 5,000 migrants home if they choose to do so freely.

Regarding the remaining 2,000 people living in deplorable conditions on the border, Eismont stated that Merkel will work with the EU to establish a “humanitarian corridor to Germany.”

Belarusian forces had first conducted reconnaissance and “very likely” damaged the barbed wire barrier along the border, according to the Polish defense ministry.

“The migrants were then ordered to throw stones at Polish soldiers in order to distract them. Several hundred meters away, an effort to cross the border was made “It was stated.

It stated that “Belarusian special troops led yesterday’s attack.”

According to the border guard, approximately 500 migrants tried the crossing, with 200 of them being held after successfully crossing into Poland.

The event harmed a family of five persons, including three youngsters aged seven to nine, who were taken to the hospital, according to the report.

Polish soldiers looked to be around a huge number of migrants crouching down in a wooded location at night, adjacent to barbed wire, according to video footage supplied by the defense ministry.

Because journalists are prohibited from entering the immediate border area on the Polish side, the occurrence could not be independently verified.

The EU and G7 foreign ministers from around the world.