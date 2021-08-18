As a Facebook rant goes viral, Donald Trump Jr. joins the Taliban in their fight against big tech.

On at least one point, Donald Trump Jr. appears to agree with the Taliban: Facebook engages in censorship.

Insurgents rushed throughout Afghanistan and conquered major cities in a matter of days, giving the militant group control of the country. Taliban members held a press conference from the presidential palace in Kabul on Tuesday.

When asked about freedom of speech under Afghanistan’s new government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid avoided the subject, suggesting instead that the matter should be sent to Facebook.

“This question should be directed at individuals who claim to be proponents of freedom of speech but refuse to allow full disclosure of information… According to an interpreter, he responded, “I can ask Facebook firm.” “They should be asked this question.”

A video of the press conference that was shared on Twitter became viral, with over 3 million views. Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Trump Jr., retweeted the video, writing, “LOL… “It’s also not incorrect.”

Social media has always been utilized by the Taliban to convey their message.

However, because the Taliban is classified as a terrorist organization, Facebook stated this week that it will continue to restrict Taliban content on its services, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

According to a Facebook spokeswoman, “the Taliban is designated as a terrorist organization under US law, and they are prohibited from using our services under our Dangerous Organization policies.”

LOL… It’s also not incorrect. https://t.co/nMDM9k8fwL

August 17, 2021 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr)

“This means we deactivate accounts run by or on behalf of the Taliban, as well as restrict praise, support, and representation of the Taliban.”

Facebook has a “dedicated team of regional experts helping to detect and notify us to emerging concerns on the platform,” according to a company representative.

According to the spokeswoman, the social media giant does not make judgments on whether or not to recognize national governments, but “respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations.” We will take necessary action against accounts and content that violate our policies, regardless of who is in power.”

TikTok has labeled the Taliban as a terrorist group, according to CNBC, and continues to remove content that promotes, glorifies, or supports them.

