As a date for the next round of Iran nuclear talks is set, Russia says, “Hope is the Last to Die.”

The date for the resumption of discussions aimed at reviving the United States and Iran’s full participation in a 2015 nuclear deal has been scheduled for the end of this month, according to Russia’s envoy in Vienna.

On Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri tweeted that he had met with European Union Deputy Secretary General and Political Director Enrique Mora and that the two “decided to commence the negotiations aiming at the elimination of illegitimate and inhumane sanctions on November 29 in Vienna.”

Following negotiations with all players in the accord, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Mora, who has been organizing indirect talks between the US and Iran, stated the date had been established (JCPOA). He affirmed that all existing JCPOA parties would be present, including China, France, Germany, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

“Participants will continue to debate the likelihood of the United States rejoining the JCPOA, as well as how to ensure full and effective implementation of the agreement by all parties,” Mora said in a statement issued by the EU External Action Service.

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, also tweeted the news, stating that the “long-awaited collective decision opens the path to the easing of #US #sanctions and the restoration of #Iran to full implementation of nuclear provisions of 2015 deal.”

When asked by The Washington Newsday about Moscow’s mood heading into the seventh round of talks, Ulyanov provided a Russian proverb in response to recent pronouncements from Washington and Tehran.

Ulyanov, who also serves as Moscow's governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency, added, "In Russia, we have a proverb that can be translated into English as: the hope is the last to die." "It's too early to be negative," says the author. The JCPOA has been in disarray since US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018, claiming that agreement did not go far enough to limit Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as its missile development and support for foreign militias. The deal's other signatories continue to back it, despite Iran accusing Western countries of failing to live up to their end of the bargain.