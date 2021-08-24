As a crane smashed through her house, a woman ran for her life.

While standing on the upper story of her home, a woman “fled for her life” as a crane smashed through the roof.

When calamity occurred, the student was filming a pool being delivered to their backyard from a bedroom on the second floor. The crane’s weight caused the big machine to tumble over and crash through the house as it was being lowered onto the grass.

She had to evacuate after a crane punched a hole in one side of the house she and her parents share in Canada.

She’s been chronicling the unbelievable ordeal on her TikTok account, @datzmylife, showcasing the aftermath of the accident as well as footage she shot while fleeing the roof collapsing.

The first clip, which can be seen below, was posted on Friday, and she’s since shared seven more clips documenting the crane removal process.

Her most popular video, in which she recorded her house from the outside, showing the base of the crane laying with its wheels in the air and the shaft extending into the higher story, has approximately 15 million views.

“So that’s my house,” she adds in a voiceover, pointing to the rubble. I was right there with you. That was a lot of fun.”

In a separate video, she elaborated on the circumstances leading up to the collision, adding, “Here’s the narrative of how a crane got stuck in my house.” I was filming in my parents’ room upstairs so I could make a movie to show you all.

“However, when the pool was lowered, the entire crane fell on my house. I had to get out of there quickly or the crane would smush me. “I was running for my life.”

“I knew what was happening because outside they were saying the crane is going down, and I heard the crane come down!” she explained, adding in the comments.

Fortunately, no one was hurt, including herself, as she stated that the crane demolished “my mom’s office, maybe her closet, and the hallway.”

Another video, this time depicting the devastation caused by.