As a collapse looms in Afghanistan, videos show Taliban victories and the government retreating.

In videos from Afghanistan, Taliban insurgents can be seen pushing into and taking some of the country’s main cities, as the Afghan National Army retreats into ever-shrinking areas under government control.

In the last week, the Taliban have taken control of at least ten provincial capitals, speeding up a statewide onslaught that began shortly after President Joe Biden announced August 31 as the date for the withdrawal of all US soldiers from Afghanistan.

For the first time since 2001, the militant group appears set to capture control of the country after a 20-year struggle against American, NATO, and government forces.

Taliban soldiers have been seen invading the key cities of Herat in the west, Kandahar in the south, and Ghazni in the southeast, according to videos. In recent weeks, the extremists have taken control of many more towns and cities.

Taliban fighters escorted the province governor through the streets of Ghazni, according to videos shot there. The governor handed up the city to the Taliban and was apprehended by Kabul authorities.

Pro-TB accounts have been circulating new footage from Ghazni city. This was before TB took control. #Afghanistan

pic.twitter.com/mlH8tf4WnI

12 August 2021 — FJ (@Natsecjeff)

Taliban insurgents stormed police stations and government buildings in Ghazni, Herat, and Kandahar in other films, celebrating in the streets and setting up checkpoints while residents looked on.

The Taliban claim complete control of #Kandahar on social media, but this has not been proven. What is evident is that the Taliban have advanced into the city’s core. This is also evident in Taliban videos, which show fighters supposedly approaching a central roundabout. pic.twitter.com/Yo1W1ilwhR

August 12, 2021 — Rita Katz (@Rita Katz)

Afghan Taliban gunmen apparently capture control of the western Afghan city of Herat at the Citadel of Herat. pic.twitter.com/6whBPQDDat

August 12, 2021 — Evan Kohlmann (@IntelTweet)

Convoys of Afghan National Army forces in U.S.-made trucks have also been seen retiring from Herat and Kandahar, according to footage.

Although it is difficult to verify the recordings, many have drawn parallels between the ANA’s withdrawal from key cities and Isis’ defeat of Iraqi forces in 2014 and 2015. This is a condensed version of the information.