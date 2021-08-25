Arsonist in a forest fire is apprehended after a drone catches him in the act.

Forest rangers in Italy didn’t have to look far to find the origins of a wildfire: a drone used to explore regions where previous fires originated caught a firebug in the act.

The drone’s camera captured the arsonist lighting a fire in a wooded area with a cigarette lighter and then nonchalantly walking away. A man was apprehended nearby by the Carabinieri per la Tutela Forestale, Italy’s forest-protection police agency.

The fire was put out the same day, Aug. 5, by firefighters in Montesarchio, a town 30 miles northeast of Naples. Despite cops viewing video of the flashpoint immediately after the first flames lit up, it devastated around 5 acres of pasture and woodland.

The guy arrested has not been identified by police, but he is a 50-year-old sheep and goat farmer, according to media.

Due to parched meadows and woodlands, Italy has experienced an unusually high number of forest fires this year. On Aug. 5, physicist Roberto Cingolani, Italy’s minister for ecological transformation, told the Italian parliament that individuals spark “more than 70% of the fires” that ravage the country’s rural areas, the majority of them deliberately.

Lightning strikes and other natural events account for only 2% of forest fires, according to Cingolani, whereas arson accounts for 57.4%.

Drones equipped with cameras have become a major firefighting tool in southern Italy, according to the Carabinieri Tutela Forestale, who believe forest rangers need it most during the summer.

Wildfires have burnt tens of thousands of acres, including olive groves, and led to a huge killing of farm animals, according to Alberto Brivio, head of Coldiretti Bergamo, a regional farmers’ association.

Brivio claimed that Mafia organizations may be lighting fires to “force farmers to sell their land,” which would then be prime for industrial development. “Arsonists are destroying the landscape in Apulia,” he remarked, referring to the southeast Italian region that serves as the “heel” of the country’s boot-shaped shape.

According to a paper published in February in the scientific journal Drones, the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in fire-fighting activity is rising all over the world, particularly in drought-stricken areas of the United States.

“Wildfires have ravaged the western United States alone. This is a condensed version of the information.