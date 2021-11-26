Arrivals from Southern Africa are being halted in Singapore and Malaysia because to a variant.

Following the discovery of a novel Covid-19 strain with a large number of mutations in South Africa, health officials in Singapore and Malaysia announced restrictions on arrivals from seven African nations on Friday.

Non-citizens and persons without permanent residency who have visited the seven nations recently will be denied entry.

The limitations will apply to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe in both Singapore and Malaysia.

Citizens and permanent residents of Singapore and Malaysia will be allowed to return, but will be subjected to quarantine, according to health officials in both countries.

Malaysian citizens are also prohibited from traveling to the seven countries involved.

In both countries, the restrictions will take effect over the weekend.

Although neither country has discovered the new type, Singapore’s health ministry has stated that it is working to “take the appropriate safeguards to minimise the risks” of it spreading to the city-state.

With Malaysia’s borders still largely closed to foreign travelers and Singapore’s only slowly reopening, the restrictions are unlikely to have a significant impact.

As a result of several European countries banning most travel from South Africa, the measures were enacted.

Although Malaysia was heavily struck by the Delta variety earlier this year, Singapore has seen a modest outbreak of Covid-19.

On Thursday, scientists in South Africa revealed the identification of the variety, known as B.1.1.529, and blamed it for an increase in infections.