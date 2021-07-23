Arrests for children’s books in Hong Kong are explained by the police.

Hong Kong’s national security police have clarified why five persons were detained in connection with various children’s books that officials claimed were seditious.

On Thursday, five members of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists were arrested on charges of plotting to disseminate seditious information.

The arrests were made in connection with the content of many books about a sheep town that needs to contend with wolves from another village.

In a news conference, Senior Superintendent Steve Li explained why the arrests were made, saying they were made to “beautify criminal behavior,” according to the Hong Kong Free Press. The booklets, according to Li, were created to explain political problems that were “incomprehensible to children.”

“Perhaps because of the seditious information inside, the children’s minds are turned and a moral standard is diverted against the societies. It’s not just Hong Kong. And they believe, “We’ve breached the law, but it’s acceptable because I’ve read this book and learnt that this isn’t wrong,” Li explained.

The books were based on anti-extradition bill protests, the arrest of 12 pro-democracy activists attempting to flee to Taiwan by speedboat, and a strike by hospital workers at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, during which they called for the border with mainland China to be closed, according to police.

The sheep in the books symbolized the people of Hong Kong, while the wolves represented the people of mainland China, according to Li.

Guardians of the Sheep Village, 12 Warriors of the Sheep Village, and Dustman of the Sheep Village were the titles of the three books.

The chairwoman, deputy chairperson, secretary, and treasurer of the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists were among those arrested, according to the Hong Kong Free Press. It further stated that 550 children’s books, as well as pamphlets, computers, and cellphones, had been seized.

“5 execs of speech therapists’ union #ARRESTEDâ€”suspected of conspiring to distribute seditious publications (kids’ storybooks sugarcoating protesters’ unlawful acts+glorifying fugitives fleeing #HK, etc.) w/ intent to corrupt the minds of 4 to 7-year-olds,” read a tweet from the Hong Kong Police Force. If convicted, you’ll be sentenced to two years in prison!”

The Hong Kong Police Force and the General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists have been contacted by this website. This is a condensed version of the information.