Around 500 migrants were apprehended off the coast of Libya in a single day and returned to Tripoli.

Libya’s coast guard detained some 500 migrants attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday and returned them to Tripoli.

According to Safa Msehli, a spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, the migrants, who included nine children and 43 women, were returned to the Mabani detention center in Tripoli (IOM).

Many of the migrants who returned to Libya and the detention center were fatigued and dehydrated, according to Msheli.

Seven vessels smuggling migrants off the coast of Libya have been detained since Tuesday, according to Msehli. On Wednesday, four of the ships were intercepted.

Twenty people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day, according to the migrants, and were feared drowned.

According to Msehli, the circumstances behind the migrants’ overboard were unknown. The boat was overcrowded, as are many of the rubber dinghies and decrepit boats used to smuggle migrants.

It was the latest disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe in the Mediterranean.

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of crossings and attempted crossings from Libya. According to Amnesty International, more than 7,000 migrants caught at sea were forced returned to Libyan prison centers in the first six months of this year.

Msehli described the situation in the central Mediterranean as a humanitarian crisis. “It’s July, and we’ve already surpassed the total amount of interceptions for the entire year of 2020.”

According to an IOM report released earlier this month, the number of migrants and refugees killed trying to reach Europe via risky sea crossings has more than doubled this year compared to the first half of 2020.

According to the research, at least 1,146 people died between January and June, with 741 people dying on the Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy.

The year’s deadliest shipwreck occurred off the coast of Libya on April 22, when 130 people drowned despite the ship’s repeated distress cries.

Libya has been the primary transit route for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East in recent years. Following a NATO-backed insurrection that deposed and killed longtime leaders, the oil-rich country descended into turmoil. This is a condensed version of the information.