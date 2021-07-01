Around 2,300 detainees who “did not lead” riots against the military coup would be released.

An official claimed Myanmar planned to release roughly 2,300 detainees around the country who “did not lead” rioting following the military’s coup and ultimate power grab in February.

According to the Associated Press, political prisoners, including activists and journalists, began to be released on Wednesday, with more than 720 being released from the country’s primary jailing facility, the Yangon Region’s Prison Department. However, it appears that several activists and journalists are still detained.

The convicts being released, according to Deputy Information Minister Maj-Gen Zaw Min Tun of China’s Xinhua news agency, were “those who took part in the rallies but did not take part in the violence, who did not commit crimes and did not lead the disturbances.” He had stated that roughly 2,300 inmates would be released.

According to The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 5,224 people are still imprisoned for participating in protests against Myanmar’s military dictatorship.

Friends and family members of detainees had been waiting since the morning for the announced releases at Yangon’s Insein Prison. It is usual procedure to transport newly released inmates to the police stations where they were originally detained to complete the necessary paperwork for their release.

For decades, the Yangon Region’s Prison Department has served as the primary detention center for political detainees.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners keeps meticulous records of arrests and deaths resulting from the country’s political disputes.

Most political detainees are jailed on a broad allegation of inciting public unrest or attempting to disrupt the work of civil officials and military personnel. Such charges entail a maximum prison sentence of two or three years, depending on the specific offense.

There was no explanation given for the release dates. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Myanmar, with 1,312 new infections recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 155,697. Prisons are high-risk sites for the virus because of their overcrowding, but there was no official comment on whether this threat played a role in the releases.

The country’s health-care system is essentially dysfunctional as a result of the political turmoil, which severely limited COVID-19 testing and reporting until about a month ago, when the number of verified cases skyrocketed.

