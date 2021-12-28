Arms control talks between the US and Russia are set to begin in early January.

A White House official told AFP Monday that the US and Russia will hold much-anticipated talks in January, with the adversaries expected to discuss nuclear arms control and rising tensions over Ukraine.

On the condition of anonymity, a representative for the National Security Council said, “The United States looks forward to engaging with Russia.”

“When we sit down to chat, Russia can express its worries, and we will also express our concerns about Russia’s behavior.”

The date for bilateral discussions has been set for January 10, according to the spokeswoman.

The spokesperson noted that Moscow and NATO representatives will meet on January 12, and Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the US, will meet on January 13.

The meeting on January 10 will be part of the Strategic Security Dialogue project, which was started last June in Geneva by US Vice President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

While that format is primarily dedicated to reviving post-Cold War nuclear weapons limitation treaties, a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity that the talks will also cover the dispute over Ukraine, where Russia has positioned a sizable military force on the border.

Ukraine will be the subject of the NATO-Russia Council meeting and negotiations between Moscow and the OSCE’s Permanent Council.

Putin is accused by Western leaders of threatening to attack Ukraine, a former Soviet republic aiming to break free from Moscow’s sphere of influence and eventually join NATO.

Russia already controls a large portion of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and is accused of fomenting a separatist pro-Moscow uprising in the country’s industrial east.

The deployment of tens of thousands of new Russian troops to the border has generated worries in Kiev and its Western allies of a larger war, which may include more takeover of Ukrainian territory.

Putin denies that he intends to attack the neighboring countries, claiming that the army movements are necessary to protect Russia from an invading Western force.

He presented a series of far-reaching security demands to Western countries earlier this month, including banning Ukraine from joining NATO.

As a result, the US and its European allies have warned to inflict heavy economic sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, while simultaneously proposing to hold talks.

Ukraine’s interests would not be overlooked in any arrangement with Russia, according to a representative for the National Security Council.

“Nothing about our allies and partners without our allies and partners, including Ukraine,” will be discussed during the talks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.