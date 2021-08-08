Armies from Mozambique and Rwanda retake a key jihadist-held town.

On Sunday, Mozambican soldiers backed by Rwandan troops claimed to have driven terrorists out of the vital port town of Mocimboa da Praia in the country’s gas-rich north.

Rwanda’s army had earlier tweeted that the joint force had taken control of the town on Sunday morning, which Mozambique’s defense ministry verified.

Colonel Omar Saranga, a ministry spokesman, told a press conference in the Mozambican capital Maputo that they now control government buildings, the port, airport, hospital, and other critical installations.

The port town, which was the site of the first Islamist bombings in October 2017, has been the de-facto headquarters of the Islamic State-linked extremists known locally as Al-Shabab since last year.

Colonel Ronald Rwivanga, a spokesperson for the joint military force, said in a text message that Mocimboa da Praia “was the last stronghold of the militants” and that its recapture signals “the completion of the first phase of counter-insurgency operations.”

Mozambican soldiers have been battling for control of the northern Cabo Delgado region, which is home to one of Africa’s largest liquefied natural gas projects, a $20 billion facility run by French energy giant Total.

Last month, Rwanda sent 1,000 troops to Mozambique to help the country’s military.

Last Monday, they announced their first victory since arriving in Mozambique, claiming to have assisted the Mozambican army in regaining control of Awasse, a small but strategically important settlement near Mocimboa da Praia.

According to the conflict tracking organization ACLED, at least 800,000 people have been displaced from their homes as a result of the violence that has engulfed the region, with more than 3,100 people murdered, half of them were civilians.

Rwivanga stated, “We will continue with security operations to thoroughly clear those areas and allow Mozambican and Rwandan forces to perform stabilization operations” so that people can return home and businesses can reopen.

Following a visit to Kigali by Mozambican leader Filipe Nyusi in April, Rwandan forces deployed on July 9 after initially opposing outside assistance.

They were followed weeks later by forces from neighboring countries deploying under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community, a 16-member regional organization (SADC).

On July 26, Botswana, whose president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has been vocal about the need for regional stability, became the first SADC country to send in troops.

South Africa, a regional giant and immediate neighbor, stated on July 28 that it would deploy 1,495 troops.

A day later, Zimbabwe announced preparations to send 304 non-combat troops to Mozambique to train infantry units.

Following that, Angola dispatched 20 specialized military airforce personnel, with Namibia contributing N$5.8 million.