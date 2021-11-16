Armenians have been killed in border clashes with Azerbaijan.

A year after the arch-foes fought a war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory, Armenia reported casualties and the loss of military posts in border battles with Azerbaijani troops on Tuesday.

Last November, a Russian-brokered accord saw Armenia cede swaths of land it had ruled for decades, ending a six-week conflict that claimed more than 6,500 lives.

“There are fatalities and wounded among Armenian troops as a result of fighting that erupted following an offensive by Azerbaijani forces,” Armenia’s defense ministry stated on Tuesday.

The number of casualties was being checked, and Armenia had “lost control of two military locations,” according to the statement.

Later that evening, the ministry reported that the Azerbaijani forces had captured 12 Armenian personnel.

The two sides had already accused one other of starting hostilities along their shared border on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry claimed in a statement that Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the areas of Kelbajar and Lachin, injuring two Azerbaijani servicemen.

Azerbaijani troops “stopped the enemy’s advance, surrounded and imprisoned Armenian servicemen,” according to the ministry.

Armenia’s foreign ministry stated that the country is “deliberately inflaming tensions” and is “uninterested in preserving regional peace and security.”

Azerbaijani forces attempted to “burst through” the border before being repulsed, according to Armenia’s defense ministry.

The European Union has called for an end to the fighting on both sides.

On Twitter, European Council President Charles Michel called for a “immediate de-escalation and full ceasefire.”

“Difficult situation in the region — the EU is dedicated to working with partners to resolve tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus,” he continued.

Armenia has requested military assistance from its partner Russia under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation treaty, which requires Moscow to defend the country in the case of an invasion.

“We urge to the Russian Federation to preserve Armenia’s territorial integrity in light of the aggression on Armenia’s sovereign land,” Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan stated.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have recorded periodic exchanges of fire since last year’s war, raising worries of a new flare-up in their territorial dispute.

The situation at their border remained tight on Tuesday evening, according to both Armenia and Azerbaijan.

On Sunday, they traded allegations of firing at each other near Karabakh’s border.

The day before, authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh stated the Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Armenia and the breakaway enclave, was briefly closed owing to an altercation between the two sides.

As the Soviet Union fell apart, ethnic Armenian separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan.