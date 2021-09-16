Armenia sues Azerbaijan in the United Nations.

On Thursday, Armenia took Azerbaijan to the United Nations’ top court, accusing it of decades of human rights violations, including last year’s fighting over a disputed region.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has received a request from Yerevan to take emergency measures to “defend and preserve Armenia’s rights,” according to a statement from the Hague-based tribunal.

Azerbaijan stated it would “hold Armenia accountable” for human rights violations against its own citizens.

Armenia claims that Azerbaijan has violated a United Nations treaty, the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“Azerbaijan has been subjecting Armenians to racial discrimination for decades,” according to the filing, “with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev himself leading the way.”

“Armenians have been subjected to systemic discrimination, mass executions, torture, and other brutality as a result of this state-sponsored program of Armenian hatred.”

Armenia further claims that the alleged violations “resurfaced in September 2020, following Azerbaijan’s aggression.”

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) was established after World War II to resolve disputes between UN member nations. It normally takes years for a case to be resolved.

Tensions over Azerbaijan’s breakaway enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted last October into a six-week conflict that killed nearly 6,500 people.

It came to a conclusion in November with a truce brokered by Russia, under which Armenia relinquished control of regions it had held for decades.

Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic Armenian enclave of Azerbaijan that broke away from Baku after the Soviet Union fell apart in the early 1990s. Approximately 30,000 individuals have perished as a result of the violence.

In response to Armenia’s move, Azerbaijan indicated it will initiate its own legal action.

In an English-language tweet, Azerbaijan’s deputy foreign minister Elnur Mammadov said, “We will bring Armenia to account for breaches of the discriminatory convention in the coming days.”

“Human rights violations against Azerbaijanis under the occupation will not be accepted for another thirty years.”

For its own legal case, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry said it has been “meticulously collecting and accumulating evidence of serious human rights crimes” by Armenia.

“This includes Armenia’s expulsion, torture, murder, and harsh maltreatment of Azerbaijanis,” says the report.

“We will not stand by while Armenia commits severe violations of the ICERD, and we will pursue justice under international law as quickly as possible.”

Both sides have long been accused of human rights violations, notably during last year’s conflict.

Both Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s foreign ministers addressed the United Nations Human Rights Council in February, claiming that the other side had breached international law. Brief News from Washington Newsday.