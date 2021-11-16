Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a truce mediated by Russia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a truce mediated by Russia on Tuesday, stopping hostilities that erupted along their border earlier in the day, according to Armenia’s defense ministry in Yerevan.

A year after the Caucasus arch-foes waged a war over the disputed mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, the fighting that left one of Armenia’s soldiers dead and a dozen others kidnapped raised fears of another flare-up.

The six-week fighting concluded a year ago in November with a Russia-brokered agreement that saw Armenia lose large swaths of land it had ruled for decades.

“A cease-fire deal was established along Armenia’s eastern border from 18:30 onwards, thanks to Russian assistance (1430 GMT). The situation has largely leveled out “On Tuesday, the Armenian defense ministry issued a statement.

Armenia had “lost control of two military locations,” according to the ministry, and at least one of its soldiers had perished in the skirmishes.

The Azerbaijani forces also captured 12 Armenian soldiers, according to the report.

Both sides claimed responsibility for starting violence along their common boundary.

Azerbaijan’s defense ministry claimed in a statement that Armenian troops attacked Azerbaijani positions in the areas of Kelbajar and Lachin, injuring two Azerbaijani servicemen.

Azerbaijani troops “stopped the enemy’s advance, surrounded and imprisoned Armenian servicemen,” according to the ministry.

Azerbaijani forces attempted to “burst through” the border before being repulsed, according to Armenia’s defense ministry.

Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of “aggression against Armenia’s sovereign land” during a security council meeting.

“Azerbaijan and its allies are aiming for Armenia’s statehood, sovereignty, and independence,” he stated, referring to Turkey’s backing for Baku during the Karabakh conflict.

Armenia has requested military assistance from its partner Russia under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation treaty, which requires Moscow to defend the country in the case of an invasion.

“We urge to the Russian Federation to preserve Armenia’s territorial integrity in light of the aggression on Armenia’s sovereign land,” Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan stated.

President Vladimir Putin spoke with Pashinyan on the phone about the situation, according to the Kremlin, and the two decided to “maintain communication” on the issue.

According to the Interfax news agency, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held phone calls with counterparts in Baku and Yerevan, promising Moscow’s assistance in de-escalating tensions.

The European Union and the United Nations had called for both sides to stop fighting before the ceasefire was announced.

On Twitter, European Council President Charles Michel called for a "complete ceasefire," while the.