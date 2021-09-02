Armed Forces of the Philippines said a military plane crashed after a “unrecoverable stall.”

The armed forces confirmed Thursday that a Philippine plane carrying soldiers crashed in July after a “unrecoverable stall,” killing more than 50 people in one of the country’s deadliest military air tragedies.

When the C-130 Hercules transport plane overshot the runway while attempting to land on the southern island of Jolo in Sulu province, it was carrying almost a hundred individuals, the majority of whom were recent army grads.

The majority of those killed were soldiers on their way to the island, which is a refuge for Islamist extremists, as part of a counter-insurgency operation. Dozens of people were hurt.

“According to the findings of the investigation team, no single element can be blamed solely for the accident,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) stated in a statement.

“An unrecoverable stall in a critical period of the aircraft operation was caused by an aircraft component, ambient conditions, and aircrew response,” it said without going into detail.

Colonel Ramon Zagala, a spokesperson for the Armed Forces, told AFP that a component “failure” prompted a light that “forced the pilots to focus on that instead of recovering the stall or executing the turnaround.”

At a low altitude, the plane stalled after losing “power and lift.”

“Usually, you can get out of a stall… If you have altitude, if you’re way up, but it doesn’t have altitude in this case,” Zagala remarked, without explaining which section of the plane collapsed.

Delfin Lorenzana, the National Defense Secretary, told a congressional committee that the disaster was caused by a “confluence of several circumstances.”

He added Wednesday that these included “defective instruments or systems, plus of course the pilot’s behavior was not also adequate for the incident.”

The C-130 was in “in good condition” when it crashed in sunny weather, according to the military.

The investigation’s entire findings have yet to be made public. It’s unclear whether the conclusions were also based on data collected from flight data recorders that were taken to the US for analysis.

The jet crashed “hard” and bounced twice before taking off again, witnesses and survivors told investigators days after the incident, according to Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan, then chief of the Western Mindanao Command.

“Then it impacted a tree on the right side of the airport, according to the injured,” Vinluan said.

As the plane smashed through coconut palms and buildings, at least three civilians who were not on the trip were killed.

C-130s have long been the workhorses of the military.