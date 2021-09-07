Armed Americans apprehended on their way to Afghanistan, raising fears of rogue civilian operations.

The recent arrest of seven armed Americans attempting to enter Afghanistan through the United Arab Emirates has lawmakers, former officials, veterans, and others concerned about the possibility of rogue civilian operations attempting to extract American or Afghan citizens from the Taliban-led country after the US military leaves.

According to a State Department cable obtained by This website, the group of US citizens was held last Tuesday and later freed on bond by local police at Dubai International Airport after having “arrived on a private plane with firearms.”

The cable stated that “the passengers apparently planned to assist Afghanistan evacuation efforts but had no approved onward trips plans,” and that the US Consulate General in Dubai was “engaging with authorities on the issue.”

By midnight on August 31, the last US military plane had left Afghanistan, signaling the end of a two-decade war effort and a chaotic evacuation involving both US officials and private groups airlifting tens of thousands of people, mostly Afghan personnel who had worked with the US government throughout the conflict.

As the US began to withdraw about a year and a half after reaching a peace agreement with the Taliban, the organization made countrywide victories and rapidly took control of the capital, reuniting Afghanistan with the Islamic Emirate 20 years after the post-9/11 US-led operation.

Even as the US evacuation was coming to an end, it appears that some people were planning to take matters into their own hands.

The State Department confirmed the previously unreported arrest when contacted by This website.

A State Department official said, “We are aware of stories of US individuals being held and subsequently released in Dubai.” “Whenever a U.S. citizen is held abroad, we are prepared to give all necessary consular assistance. We have no additional comment at this time due to privacy concerns.”

The problem had also been brought to the notice of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

An FBI official told This website, “The FBI is aware of the incident but has no additional comment at this time.”

The UAE’s embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment from this website.

