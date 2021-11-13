Argentine Stomachs are empty due to a lack of work caused by Covid.

Every day, Fatima Gomez, Stefani Chinguely, and Carlos Alberto Alvareza go to a soup kitchen in their working-class neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

They had to give up job when the government shut down much of the economy to stem the spread of Covid-19, and they now find themselves powerless in the face of soaring inflation, which is devouring their meager savings.

“For the past five months, I’ve been going to the soup kitchen. I’ve always worked and made a decent living “Chinguel, a 23-year-old, expressed his thoughts.

“But that is no longer the case. I send out my CV every day, but no one ever calls.” She takes two lunches in a box with her: one for herself and one for her spouse, who works in a shop but does not earn enough to sustain them.

“They sometimes raise my boyfriend’s pay, but 1,000 pesos ($9) isn’t enough to keep up with escalating prices,” Chinguel explained.

This year’s inflation rate is 41.8 percent, among the highest in the world, and it’s a major feature in Argentina’s parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Chinguel has worked as a caregiver for the elderly and a vehicle saleswoman since she was 18 years old.

In the hopes of obtaining job, she goes to a soup kitchen in La Boca.

Kitchen workers receive a governmental subsidy equal to half of the minimum monthly income of 32,000 pesos ($300).

“A lot of people want to work here, but there aren’t any openings,” Edith Cusipaucar, a mother of six, said.

She also receives a monthly family stipend of 15,400 pesos for her three youngest children.

However, she must to go out every evening to sell food on the street.

“Do you believe you can feed a family for a month on 15,400 pesos?” she said.

In disadvantaged communities like La Boca, soup kitchens funded by social action groups with state funds have sprung up on nearly every street corner.

Gomez works for a cleaning company, and while she was never laid off during the pandemic, her bosses simply have no offices to clean.

Her pay was almost halved, and she required a soup kitchen for the first time in her life to feed her three children and granddaughter.

“I work to make ends meet. We won’t be able to make it to the end of the month unless I take food away. It is insufficient. We might have lunch but not dinner, for example “Gomez, who has lived in a boarding home for the past 20 years, agreed.

Alvarez, a 61-year-old street vendor, claims he is unable to sell his. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.