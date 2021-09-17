Argentina’s Vice President, Cristina Kirchner, has issued a challenge to President Mauricio Macri over resignations.

On Thursday, Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Kirchner confronted President Alberto Fernandez, demanding a cabinet overhaul and blaming the ruling coalition’s recent electoral failure on his economic policies.

Kirchner issued an open letter to Fernandez one day after five cabinet ministers and other top officials volunteered to resign following the ruling coalition’s poor showing in primary elections over the weekend.

The resignations were rejected by Fernandez.

“Do you honestly believe that, after such a setback, it is not necessary to publicly disclose the resignations and that those in power should make it easier for the president to restructure his government?” Kirchner noted in the letter that people who “cling to their chairs” are to blame.

She also stated that the government’s economic policies would “had political ramifications,” according to her.

The ruling Frente de Todos center-left coalition received less than 31% of the vote ahead of parliamentary elections on November 14 to renew half of the Chamber of Deputies seats and a third of Senate seats.

The coalition holds a majority in the Senate and had hoped to do so in the lower house as well.

The vote on Sunday was used to select candidates for the November elections, but it was also used as a gauge of people’s voting intentions.

On Thursday, Fernandez urged his government to put “differences” aside.

“This is not the moment to start a fight that will divert our attention away from our goal,” Fernandez stated on Twitter. “Government will proceed as planned. That’s why I was elected,” the president remarked.

Analysts regarded the five ministers’ move as pressure from Kirchner, a former president, on Fernandez to restructure the cabinet.

According to political expert Carlos Fara, the two “do not trust each other and believe the other is holding cards up his sleeve.”

On Sunday, the center-right alliance Juntos, led by ex-president Mauricio Macri, received 40% of the vote nationally.

It made significant progress in the province of Buenos Aires, which is the country’s largest electoral district and a stronghold of Fernandez’s party.

In 2019, Fernandez deposed incumbent Mauricio Macri.

In a country in recession since 2018, with a GDP decline of 9.9% last year due to the coronavirus outbreak, public dissatisfaction with his government has grown.

Argentina has one of the highest inflation rates in the world, at 29% from January to July this year, with a poverty rate of 42%.