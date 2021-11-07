Argentina’s Pride March Applauds Progress and Demands More Human Rights Laws.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Buenos Aires on Saturday to commemorate the progress made in Argentina by LGBTQ and women’s rights organizations with hours of music and marches.

The rally had a joyous tone, but Ornella Infante, the head of the state anti-discrimination office, told reporters, “We celebrate the successes won, but we also urge Congress deal with” the proposed trans rights and anti-discrimination measures.

The 30th Pride march drew a large crowd to the square in front of Congress and the historic Plaza de Mayo.

Individuals danced in the streets, musicians performed, and people dressed up held a procession of floats to honor a variety of identities.

“We are requesting the law as historical redress. Women in their eighties and nineties have been persecuted. They have been unable to study or receive medical care “AFP spoke with Mary Robles, 60, a leader of Argentina’s Association of Transsexual and Transgender Transvestites (ATTTA).

“It’s been 30 years of challenges, opposition, and victories like the equal marriage and gender identity laws,” Marcela Romero, another ATTTA leader, stated.

People at the march also held placards reading “Missing Teruel,” a reference to Tehuel de la Torre, a 22-year-old trans man who vanished in March after leaving home for a job interview.

More information regarding his whereabouts was demanded by the marchers.

The march was also attended by Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, who wrote on Twitter, ” “The LGBTI+ flag flies proudly across the country, and there are many reasons to rejoice. A group that shares our goal to striving for a society that is more just, free, and equal.” A vehicle from his government’s health ministry was also put up to provide Covid-19 vaccines to marchers. The coronavirus has been linked to 5.2 million cases in Argentina, with more than 116,000 deaths.

35 million of the country’s 45 million residents have gotten at least one vaccine, and 26 million have been fully immunized.