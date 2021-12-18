Argentina’s government claims that the country’s budget defeat will ‘affect’ debt negotiations.

Argentina’s government was humiliated on Friday when parliament rejected their 2022 budget, with Economy Minister Martin Guzman saying that this will “impact” the country’s debt renegotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The defeat, Guzman remarked, “weakens us as a nation-state within Argentina and before the rest of the globe.” And that’s a problem for us.” The setback occurred just hours before President Alberto Fernandez met with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in a virtual meeting.

Fernandez tweeted, “I spoke with the head of the IMF @KGeorgieva.”

“We both understood the unanticipated challenge of the budget rejection, but we pledged to keep working hard to reach an agreement that does not jeopardize the inclusive economic recovery’s continuation.”

The proposed budget projected 4% growth in 2022, compared to roughly 10% in 2021, and a relative control of inflation of 33%, much below the 50% seen this year.

However, in the lower chamber Chamber of Deputies, where the ruling center-left alliance is in the minority, it was defeated by 132 votes to 121.

It’s the first sign of the difficulties that Fernandez will confront in the final two years of his term, following his setback in the midterm legislative elections last month.

Fernandez’s Frente de Todos (Everyone’s Front) alliance lost control of the upper house Senate after already being in the minority in the Chamber of Deputies.

The rejoinder, according to Guzman, “signifies rejecting the macroeconomic blueprint that serves as the foundation for the IMF negotiations to renew the ludicrous and harmful $44 billion debt.”

Since nearly the moment he assumed office, Fernandez’s government has been working to renegotiate the conditions of the IMF loan, which was obtained under his liberal predecessor, Mauricio Macri.

Argentina can “in no way amortize the repayments of roughly $18 billion in 2022 and $19 billion in 2023,” Guzman said earlier this week.

Despite this, Georgieva said she had a “very productive discussion with President @alferdez (Fernandez) on progressing our work to preserve #Argentina’s recovery and handle its economic issues” on Twitter.

Argentina has been in recession since 2018, and the coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated the situation.

For a population of 45 million people, the country has one of the highest inflation rates in the world and a poverty rate of 42 percent.

The projected budget was criticized by the opposition as a pipe dream.

"Guzman paints a beautiful picture of growth and low inflation, neglecting the country's dire predicament, which includes a fiscal imbalance it can't afford and inflation that's out of control.