Argentina’s former president, Mauricio Macri, has been ordered to appear in court in a week.

In an investigation into suspected orders to eavesdrop on relatives of 44 sailors killed in the sinking of a military submarine, an Argentine judge ordered former President Mauricio Macri to come before him on October 28.

Macri was supposed to appear before Judge Martin Bava on Wednesday, but he refused, accusing the judge of bias and demanding that he recuse himself from the case in which the former president is accused of ordering the country’s intelligence service to spy on relatives of crew members who died when the San Juan sank on the high seas in November 2017.

After a year of searching with the help of other nations’ navy, the vessel was discovered in November 2018 at a depth of 900 meters (3,000 feet).

Bava, on the other hand, dismissed Macri’s arguments, calling them “manifestly unacceptable,” and claiming that his summons was triggered by “an evaluative and well-founded examination of the evidence.”

The judge wrote to Macri that he met none of the grounds for recusal and that he had “no affection, hostility, or prejudice of any type, objective or subjective, with the accused or the plaintiffs.”

Macri’s lawyer, Pablo Lanusse, said his client will finally meet with the judge after receiving the letter. “We will, of course, be present. The investigation hearing for Mauricio Macri will take place on October 28 “According to the LN + news channel, the lawyer stated.

Investigators heard from family members of crew members who said they were followed, wiretapped, recorded, and pressured into dropping any claims relating to the sinking.

The espionage is said to have been ordered by Macri. For allegedly breaking Argentina’s intelligence regulations, he faces a sentence of three to ten years in prison.

“This matter has nothing to do with me. I never spied on or requested that the families be spied on “Macri, 62, returned to Argentina last week after a trip to the United States and Qatar.

The former president also questioned why he was summoned “during the political campaign” for the November 14 legislative elections, as well as other measures including a travel ban.

“The then-president was fully aware of the follow-up carried out by the Federal Intelligence Agency into the relatives of the submarine crew members,” according to Bava.

Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani, the then-heads of the intelligence agencies, are also accused of gathering “illegal intelligence” on family who were attempting to find out what had happened to their loved ones. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.