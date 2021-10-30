Argentina’s former president has been summoned to testify in an espionage case for the second time.

Argentina’s ex-president, Mauricio Macri, was subpoenaed again on Friday as part of an investigation into a wiretapping scandal, after the current president removed a roadblock to his testimony.

The probe is looking into claims that his government spied on relatives of 44 soldiers who died in a naval submarine sinking in 2017.

Macri made a brief appearance in court on Thursday to claim that he couldn’t testify because he’d have to expose sensitive information.

But, according to officials, President Alberto Fernandez signed a decree lifting the secrecy rules, allowing him to testify.

On Friday, Macri was summoned to testify in the case once more, this time on November 3.

In November 2017, the submarine ARA San Juan vanished. It was discovered at a depth of more than 900 meters (2,950 feet) in the South Atlantic, 400 kilometers off the coast of Argentina, just over a year later.

It had been crushed by an implosion triggered by a technical malfunction, according to reports. Authorities have chosen not to try to refloat it.

Investigators heard from family members of the 44 crew members who said they were followed, wiretapped, recorded, and threatened into dropping any accusations relating to the incident.

Macri, 62, is accused of being the mastermind behind the espionage. The judge in charge of the investigation must determine whether or not to indict him.

If found guilty, Macri faces a sentence of three to ten years in prison for allegedly breaking Argentina’s intelligence rules. From 2015 to 2019, he was the country’s leader.

ls/mdl/dw