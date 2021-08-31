Argentina’s beef export restrictions are being extended as the country fights inflation.

Argentina on Tuesday extended cattle export limits until the end of October in an effort to keep domestic meat prices from rising.

According to a decision issued in the government gazette, exports would be limited to half of the average for 2020.

Steps taken in May to curb beef exports — a major source of revenue for Argentina’s cattle-crazed government – have begun to bear fruit, according to the report, with meat price inflation falling to 76.2 percent year on year in May.

The country is still struggling from three years of recession and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. According to the INDEC statistics department, the spike in meat prices helped drive Argentine inflation, which was already among the highest in the world, to 51.8 percent year on year in July.

The country is the world’s fourth-largest exporter of beef and one of its largest per capita eaters.

However, 42 percent of Argentines live in poverty, and the government is attempting to lower the cost of living by instituting price restrictions.

The government of President Alberto Fernandez imposed a one-month ban on the sale of foreign beef in May.

It declared in June that exports would gradually resume, but that they would be limited to 50% of last year’s average monthly volumes until the end of August — a timetable that has now been extended by two months.

The government has also put a moratorium on the export of seven popular beef cuts in Argentina, including the family favorite “asado,” a barbecue cut, until December 31.

“Limiting overseas sales is an essential strategy in the short term to ensure Argentines have access to beef in the face of sharp increases in consumer prices,” the government document stated.

According to the INDEC statistics institute, Argentina exported 897,500 tons of beef and cow leather worth $2.7 billion in 2020, largely to China, Chile, and Israel.

According to the CICCRA business association, beef consumption in Argentina has been falling year after year, from a high of 69.3 kilos per person in 2009 to just under 50 kilograms in 2020.