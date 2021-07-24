Argentina is the first country in Latin America to offer a non-binary ID option.

Beginning Wednesday, those applying for a national identity paper in Argentina might indicate their gender with a “X,” thanks to a presidential decree that puts Argentina at the forefront of such challenges in Latin America.

This new option, which goes beyond the traditional male/female binary, is intended to protect gender identity and comes after such a move has been discussed since 2012.

An “X” might represent a variety of statuses, according to a decree published in the country’s official gazette, ranging from “non-binary” or “indeterminate” to “another interpretation which can be used to identify a person who does not feel understood under the male/female binary.”

President Alberto Fernandez held a ceremony at the Bicentennial Museum in the capital to commemorate the proclamation.

The president stated, “The state should not care about the sex of its citizens,” adding that there are “a thousand ways to love, be loved, and be happy.”

He stated, “There are other identities besides man and woman that must be respected.”

The Argentine LGBT Federation applauded a “historic advance in the field of rights,” according to the organization.

“Although the usage of ‘X’ is not completely inclusive in acknowledgment of the wide range of identities that exist,” it stated in a statement, “it is a vital step toward true equality of rights.”

Fernandez believes that his country’s acceptance of same-sex marriage, which has been legal in his country since 2010, “was the beginning of this whole route towards diversity.”

Argentina has enacted legislation establishing a transgender quota for jobs in the national government.

Argentina’s national identity document (DNI) and passport will both be able to use the new “X” category.

Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have all taken similar steps.