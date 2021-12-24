Argentina is battling forest fires in the Patagonian region.

Authorities stated that 250 firemen and national park staff battled blazes in Argentina’s Patagonia area on Friday, which have destroyed thousands of hectares of forest.

Fires are blazing in the southern provinces of Rio Negro, Chubut, and Neuquen’s high-altitude, sparsely populated forest areas.

Some are as far apart as 200 kilometers (300 miles). There have been no reports of casualties, and no evacuations have been required.

The firefighting effort was impeded by challenging terrain, distances between blazes, wind, high temperatures, and parched vegetation in the midst of a drought, according to Argentina’s environment ministry.

During the summer in Patagonian, fires are common.

In Argentina, fires devastated tens of thousands of hectares of forest last year.