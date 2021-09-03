Argentina cruises past Venezuela, as Brazil maintains its unblemished record.

Argentina’s perfect start to their World Cup qualifying campaign continued on Thursday night with a 3-1 victory over Venezuela, who were reduced to ten men.

However, Brazil’s perfect start to qualifying continued with a seventh win in a row, when Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal in a 1-0 away triumph over Chile.

Lionel Messi struggled to stamp his authority on the game in Caracas in his first encounter for his country since joining Paris Saint-Germain, but it didn’t matter.

After Luis Adrian Martinez’s red card for a reckless challenge on Messi, Venezuela was reduced to ten men in the first half injury time. Lautaro Martinez scored the game’s first goal.

Argentina did not impress in the first half, but substitutes Joaquin Correa and Angel Correa came through in the last quarter.

Venezuela, on the other hand, did not go home empty-handed, as Yeferson Soteldo scored a cheeky “Panenka” penalty late in the game.

Argentina will face Brazil in a rematch of the Copa America final, which they won 1-0 in July to end a 28-year wait for a major prize.

“After the final we played, it will be a tremendous, crucial match,” Lautaro Martinez remarked.

“We need to take a break and then approach the contest the same way we approached the Copa America final.”

Argentina had been the stronger team early on, striking the crossbar with a long-range shot from Rodrigo de Paul on 13 minutes.

On the half-hour mark, however, the game swung significantly in favor of the visitors when Luis Adrian Martinez, an early substitute who had only been on the pitch for less than five minutes, pushed in rashly on Messi.

The referee issued a yellow card, but after a VAR review, the brutal studs up challenge was escalated to a straight red card.

Argentina scored the game’s first goal in first-half injury time, turning the contest into an attack-versus-defense battle.

Giovani Lo Celso slid in a brilliantly timed pass for Lautaro Martinez to tuck into the bottom corner as the pressure built.

After brilliant work from Messi and Lautaro Martinez, Argentina struggled after the break against a crowded defense, but replacement Joaquin Correa finally put the game to bed 20 minutes from time with a ferocious low drive from just inside the area.

Lautaro Martinez’s attempt was stopped by Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez three minutes later, but Angel Correa scooped up the rebound.

Messi was given a five-minute window to get his name on the scoresheet. Brief News from Washington Newsday.