Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) make progress in debt renegotiation talks.

Argentina’s economy ministry said on Tuesday that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund on restructuring the country’s catastrophic debt had progressed.

During last week’s Group of 20 conference in Venice, Economy Minister Martin Guzman met with an IMF group led by Julie Kozack, deputy director of the western hemisphere department.

The sessions of the technical teams “produced progress and understanding on major aspects of the government’s economic program,” according to the ministry.

“In particular, tangible progress was made in terms of comprehending policies for the development of the domestic capital market, tax administration, and the development of foreign exchange-generating sectors.”

The sessions from July 8 to 12 were “constructive,” according to the IMF, with “discussions focusing on strategies to improve the recovery, economic stability, and job creation.”

The IMF noted that “progress was made in particular in identifying policy options to improve the local capital market, mobilize domestic revenue, and strengthen Argentina’s external resilience.”

“Our goal is to assist Argentina in addressing its economic and balance-of-payments difficulties in a long-term manner.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri has sought to restructure multiple multibillion-dollar debts that he described as “unpayable” for a country of 45 million people that has been in recession since mid-2018.

Argentina received $44 billion from the IMF as part of a $57 billion loan negotiated by Fernandez’s predecessor, Mauricio Macri.

Fernandez declined to accept the balance of the debt after becoming office.

Argentina has already paid the IMF $600 million in interest this year, with two further tranches of $750 million coming later in the year.

It also has until the end of the year to pay off $3.8 billion in debt in two installments.

Fernandez was able to restructure a separate $66 billion loan worth 54.8 cents on the dollar last year.

nn/mr/bc/dw