Are you planning a vacation to Venice? Tourists will be charged an entrance fee and be subject to additional restrictions beginning in 2022.

To reduce the number of tourists, Venice, one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations, will soon charge an admission fee of up to $12.

The move also contains additional rules that require people to schedule a visit to the city ahead of time. Electronic turnstiles would be used to enforce a daily admission limit.

Residents, relatives of residents, children under the age of six, and people who have made bookings to stay in local hotels are exempt from the new restriction.

According to reports, a city council member was opposed of the idea, claiming that it would turn the city into a theme park.

The Italian publication LA Stampa broke the news of the relocation on Saturday.

The little city, which may attract up to 80,000 tourists per day, has been overwhelmed by the surge and has been working to introduce guest restrictions since February 2019. The epidemic forced the cancellation of the plans.

In addition to the limits, the city adopted a new rule at the beginning of this month that prohibits large cruise ships from coming into the heart of Venice, in order to help keep the water clean. The canals are the clearest they’ve been in years, thanks to the shutdown measures.

The sheer influx of tourists has irritated the locals.

Thousands of Venetians demonstrated in 2017 against how the enormous influx of tourists has harmed housing, services, and opportunities for locals.

