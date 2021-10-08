Are you planning a trip to Canada? To Enter And Explore, You’ll Need Your COVID Vaccination.

Starting Oct. 30, people traveling to and within Canada by train, air, or water will need proof of their COVID vaccination, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Trudeau also announced the vaccine mandate for rail, airline, and cruise company employees.

People traveling by plane or train must be completely vaccinated as of October 30th. Those who are getting vaccinated may exhibit a negative molecular COVID-19 test for a short period of time. However, everyone must be fully vaccinated by the end of November; testing will not be an option.

“Today, we’re delivering on two of our primary commitments: required vaccination for federal employees and mandatory travel immunization,” he stated.

Travelers aged 12 and up will be affected by the vaccine requirement on aircraft, VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains, and cruises. Unvaccinated passengers and employees have until Nov. 30 to show a negative COVID test in place of full vaccination proof.

“If you’re 12 or older and want to travel or take the train by the end of November, you’ll need to be completely vaccinated.” “Testing will no longer be an option before boarding a train or an aircraft” in Canada, according to Trudeau.

Exceptions will be granted, but Trudeau stressed that they will be “very restricted,” claiming that the travel restrictions are “among the strongest in the world.”

Those who do not comply with the vaccine mandate will be fined heavily. Guests on planes who fail to comply with the mandate might face fines of up to $5,000 per infraction, while staff and cruise ship passengers could face fines of up to $250,000 per infringement every day.

“It’s all about keeping people safe at work and in their neighborhoods. Because this isn’t the time for half measures when it comes to keeping you and your family safe, or avoiding lockdowns for everyone,” Trudeau added.

According to Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, roughly 82 percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with approximately 89 percent receiving one dose of the vaccine.

The border between the United States and Canada remains closed to non-essential travelers until October 21.