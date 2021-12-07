Are you getting ready for a fight? In the South China Sea, China’s new bomber practices island bombing and mine-laying.

Last week, China’s new and advanced H-6J bombers carried out a live-fire rehearsal in the South China Sea, where they practiced island-bombing and mine-laying. The aircraft’s bombing capacity and standoff strike competence were purportedly demonstrated during the drill.

The H-6J bombers, which were modified versions of the PLA’s H-6K bombers, formed airborne formations and arrived at the chosen area in bad weather. They then detonated the sea mines before dropping the bombs on the islands and reefs, according to Defense Post.

According to the article, the drill involved the employment of high-explosive airborne bombs and sea bottom mines in real time, according to the Chinese state-backed Global Times.

The planes returned to the base after the initial wave of bombing and were thoroughly inspected before being resupplied with ammunition and gasoline. They were soon on their way to another air raid.

In addition to bombs and sea mines in their belly, the bombers carried YJ-12 anti-ship missiles under their wings. “Both types of munitions have been thoroughly tested for accuracy and reliability. In the following step, we’ll look for new strategies and approaches that take into account the real-world condition of the opponents, as well as advances in the use of new weapons and equipment “According to the report, Zhang Yanjie, the regiment’s deputy commander.

Such drills in the disputed waterway, according to Chinese analysts, serve as a “deterrent” at a time when “foreign forces and Taiwan secessionists are making provocations.”

China’s belligerence in the South China Sea continues with the dispatch of jets to violate Taiwan’s air defense zone.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned two days ago that Chinese military flights near Taiwan appear to be “rehearsals.” He did not, however, say if he expected Beijing to carry out such activities. “I don’t want to speculate,” Austin remarked at a conference in California. “Certainly… it looks a lot like rehearsals.”

A series of night bombing drills off the coast of Hainan, China’s southernmost island, were used by the Chinese military to undertake assault training and combat preparation last month.

During the night, dozens of H-6J bombers conducted patrols to strengthen the crews’ stamina and situational awareness. H-6J bombers practiced fending off ship and ground attacks as well as shooting tactics during the “high intensity” exercise. The PLA had claimed at the time that the practice provided a solid foundation for fighting night wars.