Are You A Realist Or A Radical? The Green Party of France has chosen a presidential candidate.

From Saturday, a former Greenpeace campaigner aiming to unite France’s splintered left will compete for the Green Party’s presidential candidacy against a self-described “eco-feminist” extremist.

In the second round of the Europe Ecologie Les Verts primary, Yannick Jadot, a 54-year-old member of the European Parliament, meets Sandrine Rousseau, a 49-year-old economist (EELV).

Regardless matter who comes out on top when the results are announced on Tuesday, neither is expected to be among Emmanuel Macron’s top presidential challengers.

In France, the Green political movement lacks the national firepower of its German counterparts, whose Greens have a possibility of joining a coalition government after Sunday’s elections.

However, following the EELV’s astounding victories in municipal elections last year – the party swept the boards in several major cities – voters have confirmed that the environment is a major priority.

On the promise of pragmatic “solutions-driven” environmental policy, Jadot, the only Greens member with a national name recognition, was expected to easily win the nomination.

Rousseau, the party’s former deputy leader, surprised many when he came in second out of five candidates in the first round of online voting last week, with 25.14 percent to Jadot’s 27.7 percent.

According to Jean-Daniel Levy of the Harris Interactive polling agency, Rousseau would receive only two percent of national votes if she were chosen, compared to six percent for Jadot.

He claimed that within the broader left, Jadot was neck and neck with Hidalgo, whose presidential campaign had gotten off to a sluggish start.

“Jadot has more potential since he can unite disgruntled Macron fans who would be hesitant to back a Socialist candidate,” Levy told AFP.

Rousseau’s good success has been attributed to her feminist credentials, which she established after coming forward with charges of sexual harassment against a Greens leader during the #MeToo movement.

Her far-reaching economic and environmental policies – she wants to establish a basic living wage, drastically raise gasoline prices, and raise taxes on the wealthy – have also energized the party’s grassroots.

Over 122,000 individuals have registered to vote between September 25 and 28, more than four times the number who voted in the Greens primary in 2012.

The two biggest left-wing parties, the Socialists and the Communists, are keeping a careful eye on the contest.