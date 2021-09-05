Are Women’s Rights in Afghanistan Already Being Restricted? In Kabul, the Taliban violently disperse a protest.

Afghan women have been converging in the cities of Kabul and Herat in the hopes of gaining equality and basic rights in the Taliban-controlled administration.

The women demonstrators attempted to reach the former government offices in Kabul on Saturday, but were stopped by Taliban security. It was only one of several women-led protests over the previous week.

Guards appeared helpful in a video released by TOLOnews, an Afghan 24-hour news program, and claimed that the protestors’ messages will be delivered to elders.

However, a woman can be heard shouting, “Why are you striking us?” in the footage.

Taliban forces, according to demonstrators, used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A leading Taliban official, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the Taliban had detained four individuals for hitting protestors and holding journalists at gunpoint during a women’s rights march in Kabul on Saturday.

The protests, according to Muhammad Jalal, a member of the Taliban’s cultural council, were “a planned attempt to generate issues,” and “these guys don’t even represent 0.1 percent of Afghanistan.”

Other sources, however, said that the women were subjected to severe brutality.

“We intended to go near the previous government headquarters for a protest with a number of our coworkers. But, before we arrived, the Taliban used electric tasers on women and deployed tear gas against them. They also used a gun magazine to hit women in the head, resulting in bleeding women. “There was no one to inquire why,” a former government employee who attended the demonstration and identified herself as “Soraya” told Reuters.

Afghan women are apparently terrified of reverting to a time when harsh punishments and severely restricted rights were the norm.

Many women were unable to work or even go outside without covering their faces before the United States invaded Afghanistan.

“When the Taliban came twenty-five years ago, they stopped me from going to school,” journalist Azita Nazimi told TOLO.

From 1996 to 2001, Afghanistan was controlled by the Taliban. After the Taliban was demolished by US armed troops in 2014, Amnesty International reported that “progress has been made to defend the rights of women in Afghanistan.”

After decades of insecurity, some worry if the Taliban will be able to manage a functioning new administration.

Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cast doubt on Afghanistan’s future on Saturday.

