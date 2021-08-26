Are there any ominous signs? During a drill to invade Taiwan, China deploys a civilian cargo ship.

During a recent Taiwan practice, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) used a huge civilian cargo ferry to convey troops, weapons, and supplies, hinting to its ability to use civilian vessels during an invasion of Taiwan.

According to the South China Morning Post, an amphibious brigade from the 73rd Group Army based in Xiamen, Fujian, participated in the practice, which was broadcast on official television last week. A 16,000-tonne civilian ship provided transport for the drill.

The Bohai Pearl ferry ship was laden with around a dozen different types of vehicles, including self-propelled howitzers, amphibious armored vehicles, and military trucks.

Wang Hua, an officer of the 73rd Group Army, told the broadcaster, “It’s the first time we’ve employed a civilian ship with a displacement of more than 10,000 tonnes.” “Previously, we relied on smaller civilian ships weighing a few thousand tonnes to manage offshore supply loading.”

A large-scale amphibious landing operation, according to China’s state-run media, would necessitate specially developed, military-grade landing ships. However, because the number of such ships is limited, civilian ferry ships would be used to supplement the transportation.

During an invasion of Taiwan, China would have to transport up to two million troops across the treacherous 100-mile Taiwan Strait and land them under fire at the island’s 14 potential invasion beaches or ten main ports. According to a Forbes story, the PLA would very probably utilize thousands of civilian ships in such a situation.

China’s National Defense Transportation Law of 2017 stipulates that all of China’s transportation infrastructure, including ships, be made accessible for military use. According to the article, key warships are also being upgraded to make them better assault ships by installing heavy-duty ramps.

Former instructor Lu Li-Shih of Taiwan’s Naval Academy in Kaohsiung agrees. The drill, according to Lu, indicated that the PLA was conducting drills in preparation for an invasion on the island.

“[During an invasion,] the PLA would need to quickly take control of all of Taiwan’s main cities. As a result, civilian cargo ships could be used to transport military supplies,” Lu told the South China Morning Post.

Taiwan’s military, too, was ready for such a situation, according to Lu. “That’s why the Tamsui River defense in Taipei has become a regular element of Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises,” he told the news organization.

In recent weeks, the PLA conducted assault drills in a number of sites. Brief News from Washington Newsday.