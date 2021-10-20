Are COVID Lockdowns Returning? More Restrictions Are Needed, According to UK Health Officials.

The British government urged the island nation to acquire their COVID-19 booster on Wednesday in an attempt to prevent health officials’ request to reinstate pandemic restrictions.

Sajid Javid, the UK’s Health Secretary, made the declaration after the NHS urged the government to reinstate mandatory face covering, work-from-home requirements, and other limitations, or risk “stumbling into a winter crisis.” However, Javid stated that the government would “remain watchful, ready for all scenarios,” but that the government’s “Plan B” measures of restoring restrictions would not be used.

At a press conference, Javid stated, “None of us want to go backwards now.”

However, he cautioned the public to be cautious because daily cases could reach 100,000 in the winter.

“We have plenty of vaccines,” Javid remarked, “we just need people to come out and perform their role.”

The government’s announcement contrasts sharply with a statement from the NHS Confederation, which stated that they are “seeing worrying increases in coronavirus cases in its hospitals and the community at a time when it is preparing for a busy winter period, its staff are close to burnout, and it is expected to recover many of its services that were disrupted by the pandemic.”

The NHS has also started retweeting COVID lockdown advice since April 2020.

The administration, according to Javid, does not believe the health-care system is under “unsustainable” strain.

Despite the fact that 64 percent of the population is completely vaccinated, the United Kingdom is experiencing a fresh surge of COVID infections. It registered 43,324 new cases on Tuesday, up 34% over the previous two weeks’ average.