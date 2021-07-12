Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, has called an emergency APEC Pandemic Meeting.

Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, called on Monday a hastily organized extraordinary meeting of APEC leaders to improve the Asia-Pacific region’s reaction to Covid-19 and its economic consequences.

Prime Minister Ardern is planning to host the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference online in November, but she has called an extra virtual gathering for this Friday to discuss immediate crisis action.

She stated that US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, as well as “the majority of other APEC leaders,” have confirmed their attendance.

In a statement, Ardern said, “This is the first time in APEC’s history that leaders have had an additional meeting at the leaders’ level, and it underlines our determination to navigate together out of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic crisis.”

“With 81 million jobs lost over the previous year, APEC economies have experienced their worst contraction since World War II — reacting collaboratively is critical to expedite the region’s economic recovery.”

The Pacific Rim countries, which range from the United States to Papua New Guinea, make up the APEC grouping, which accounts for around 60% of world GDP.

New Zealand has previously stated that as the host country for 2021, it intends to speed up the transfer of Covid-19 vaccinations and medical supplies within the area.

The conference on Friday, according to Ardern, will look at how to make vaccination rollouts more efficient and what steps governments can take to protect jobs and the economy.

“I will invite debate on immediate measures to achieve better coordinated regional action to boost recovery, as well as long-term efforts to foster inclusive and sustainable growth,” she said.

“APEC leaders will collaborate to combat the epidemic… because no one is safe until everyone is safe.”