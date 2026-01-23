Arctic Storm Disrupts Europe: Flights Cancelled, Six Dead in Extreme Cold

Six people have died and thousands are stranded across Europe as an Arctic blast wreaks havoc on the continent. Freezing temperatures and severe weather have caused major travel disruptions this week, with Storm Goretti exacerbating the chaos on the Atlantic coast.

Flight Cancellations and Travel Mayhem

The storm has left airports from Paris to Amsterdam in turmoil. In France, at least 100 flights were cancelled at Charles de Gaulle airport, with another 40 grounded at Orly airport, following heavy snowfall. Public bus services were also suspended, although metro and rail systems continued to operate. France’s transport minister, Philippe Tabarot, expressed hope that the situation would return to normal later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands experienced widespread disruptions as snow and wind led to the cancellation of around 700 flights. Over 1,000 travelers were forced to spend the night at Schiphol airport, setting up camp beds to wait for rescheduled flights. Among them was Simiao Sun, who feared she would miss her 40th birthday as she waited for a flight to Britain. She had been told that it would take three days for her rescheduled flight.

Brussels Airport also saw at least 40 cancellations, with further delays expected due to the need for de-icing procedures on aircraft and runways.

Fatalities and Dangerous Conditions

In total, six people have died due to the severe weather, with five fatalities occurring in France from hazardous driving conditions. A sixth death was reported in Sarajevo, Bosnia, where a woman was killed when a snow-laden tree collapsed on her.

Authorities have issued warnings for continued heavy snow in the UK, with a yellow snow alert for much of England and Wales from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. Commuters in London faced particularly treacherous icy conditions on the roads and public transport.

The extreme weather conditions are expected to persist, with further disruption likely across northern Europe as Storm Goretti moves eastward.