Archeologists Unearthed Ancient Remains from 6,500-Year-Old Graves.

Archaeologists discovered eight prehistoric tombs in the middle of a Swiss town, ranging in age from 5,500 to 6,500 years old, but three of them have been seriously damaged by construction activity.

The site is a well-known necropolis in the Swiss town of Pully, which is located in the suburbs of Lausanne, Vaud Canton, on the beaches of Lake Geneva. According to state authorities, the last discovery reported in this Pully district occurred in 1984.

While fresh construction work was being done in the region, a team of experts was sent in to inspect the site. They uncovered eight additional Neolithic tombs on Chemin de Verney Street, dating from between 4,500 and 3,500 B.C.

The necropolis runs from Chemin de Verney Street to Chemin de Chamblandes Street and possibly farther. It is thought to contain roughly 80 graves now that the latest discovery has been made.

Albert Naef (1862–1936), a Swiss archeologist, historian, and architect from Lausanne, was the first to find the site over a century ago.

The necropolis is located near the site of an earlier Neolithic tomb find, which occurred in 1826. Unfortunately, few objects from the Pierraz-Portay site have survived due to poor preservation.

“Archaeological monitoring of the work on Chemin de Verney, assigned to the company Archeodunum SA, was carried out between June 28th and August 17th 2021,” the Vaud Canton authorities said in a statement. “Eight vault graves composed of molasse slabs were uncovered in an area of barely 10 square meters [32.8 square feet].” “Molasse” is a term used to describe sandstone, shale, and other types of stone that form as new mountain chains build and rise. They can be found in abundance throughout the Alps and Himalayas.

“They occurred at a shallow depth, and their cover slabs were only partially intact, as they were quite fractured. Two burials remained undamaged in the trench’s middle, but the others had been damaged by recent digging in conjunction with urban networks “authorities have stated.

According to the statement, just three graves provided skeletal remains in the form of skulls.

The construction work was “protected and left in situ” for graves that were not likely to be disturbed.

The new sarcophagi, according to authorities in Vaud Canton, are a rare find. This is a condensed version of the information.