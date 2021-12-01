Archaeologists in Peru have discovered a 1,200-year-old mummy.

Archaeologists digging on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, have discovered a mummy that is thought to be between 800 and 1,200 years old — and is curiously bound with rope.

The remains are assumed to be those of a male between the ages of 18 and 22, who died with his hands covering his face.

The mummy was discovered at a dig site in Cajamarquilla, some 24 kilometers (15 miles) east of Lima, in a burial chamber that was about three meters (10 feet) long and 1.4 meters deep.

The find was described as “peculiar and distinctive” by archeologist Pieter Van Dalen, who is in charge of the Cajamarquilla project.

“The mummy would have been buried between 800 and 1200 AD,” he stated, implying that it was interred at least 800 years ago.

Experts discovered the skeleton of an Andean guinea pig and what looks to be a dog on one side of the mummy, according to researchers at the University of San Marcos.

Cajamarquilla was a city with a population of 10,000 to 20,000 people, according to Van Dalen.

Built in 200 BC, the city was occupied until around 1500.