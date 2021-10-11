Archaeologists in Israel have discovered the ‘World’s Largest’ Byzantine-era Winery.

On Monday, Israeli archaeologists discovered a Byzantine-era industrial-scale wine facility that produced two million litres of wine per year and was the world’s “biggest” such center at the time.

The facility in Yavne, south of Tel Aviv, is made up of five wine presses that cover a square kilometer. Yavne was a Jewish colony throughout biblical times and an important city following the destruction of Jerusalem in 70 AD (0.4 sq mile).

The “sophisticated” 1,500-year-old site includes warehouses for maturing and retailing wine, kilns for making clay amphorae used to store wine, and “tens of thousands of fragments and intact earthen jars,” according to the Israel Antiquities Authority.

According to IAA excavators Elie Hadad, Liat Nadav-Ziv, and Jon Seligman, the Holy Land wine was a treasured product and was known as “Gaza and Ashkelon wine” because to the adjacent ports from where it was sold.

In ancient times, fermenting grape juice into wine was a recognized method of avoiding illness from contaminated drinking water.

At the same location, two-year-long excavations found Persian-era wine presses dating back 2,300 years.