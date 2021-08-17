Archaeologists are surprised by a partially mummified skeleton with white hair discovered in Pompeii.

In the ancient city of Pompeii, archaeologists recently uncovered the partially mummified skeleton of a former slave. Experts have been both excited and shocked by the discovery of the skeleton, which has been described as one of the city’s “best-preserved skeletons.”

Pompeii Sites, the Archaeological Park of Pompeii’s official Twitter account, released photographs of the find on Tuesday.

“At the necropolis of Porta Sarno, to the east of the historic urban center of #Pompeii, mummified remains, along with the hair and bones of an individual buried in an ancient tomb have been discovered,” the park tweeted.

“This is the newest discovery at #Pompeii,” the park stated in a follow-up tweet, “which occurred during an excavation campaign carried out in the Porta Sarno Necropolis area, on the initiative of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii and the European University of Valencia.”

The remains of a man called Marcus Venerius Secundio were identified by a marble slab discovered on the tomb. According to the Irish Times, the tomb is thought to be from the city’s final decades, before Mount Vesuvius devastated it in 79 A.D.

The skeleton was also discovered with white hair and half of an ear, as well as fabric bits, according to experts. The remains were described as “one of the best-preserved skeletons ever uncovered in the ancient city” by experts from the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

In an official statement released by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, University of Valencia Professor Llorenç Alapont said, “Even for those like me, who have been specialized in funerary archaeology for some time, the extraordinary wealth of information offered by this tomb, from the inscription to the burials, the osteological finds, and the painted façade, is exceptional.”

According to The Guardian, archaeologists were startled to uncover such well-preserved remains because Romans were frequently incinerated. He was buried in a tomb, indicating that he had achieved a high social and economic rank.