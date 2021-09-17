Apple and Google’s removal of a Russia election voting app demonstrates the Kremlin’s fearâ€“Navalny Aide.

The withdrawal of an app related to Alexei Navalny by Apple and Google demonstrates Russia’s authorities’ fear of its power to harm the Kremlin, according to a prominent friend of the opposition politician.

According to the Putin critic’s team, the IT giants removed the Navalny app from their web shops on Friday after Russian authorities threatened their employees with jail time.

The app’s removal on the first day Russians went to the polls for the Duma election has sparked accusations that the digital giants were engaged in political censorship. This website has reached out to them for comment.

It came after weeks of pressure from Roskomnadzor, the Russian communications watchdog, which accused the tech giants of meddling in domestic Russian affairs and pointed to their ties to Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption (FBK), which has been labeled as a “extremist” group.

The removal of the app “shows that the authorities are truly terrified of smart voting,” said Vladimir Ashurkov, FBK executive director, “they spare no resources in trying to repress our efforts at campaigning for smart voting and for the candidates who were selected and released yesterday.”

“I am astonished by Google and Apple’s decision,” Ashurkov told This website, “because all these apps do is select the candidates we recommend for voting.”

The “smart voting” software was created to help individuals organize a tactical voting campaign around candidates who could best challenge the ruling United Russia party.

A user in one of the country’s 225 districts could enter their address before casting their vote, and the system would tell them which candidate was most likely to defeat a United Russia candidate.

Navalny’s team posted a statement from Apple, claiming that the app was removed because it “violates Russian Federation legislation by encouraging electoral meddling.”

The FBK team claims that Russian workers of Google and Apple have received legal threats as a result of the app, but it plans to find alternative ways to persuade citizens to vote against the ruling party.

Ashurkov stated, “There are various routes to disseminate this knowledge to people who need it.”

Since Navalny was imprisoned for violating his parole for a previous conviction, the crackdown on FBK has accelerated. This is a condensed version of the information.