‘Appalling’ Paine Treatment is slammed by Cricket Tasmania.

Cricket Tasmania slammed the sport’s Australian governing body on Tuesday for its “appalling” treatment of former Test captain Tim Paine, claiming community outrage was “palpable.”

Paine, a Tasmanian native, announced his resignation as captain on Friday, just days before the Ashes against England, citing a series of inappropriate text exchanges he exchanged with a female colleague in 2017 that were going to be made public.

He said he was not forced out, but Cricket Tasmania chair Andrew Gaggin believes Cricket Australia owed him greater loyalty.

“It is evident from recent interactions I have had that the outrage amongst the Tasmanian cricket community and broader public is tangible,” he said in a statement.

“Over the last four years, Tim Paine has been a light for Australian cricket, playing a key role in restoring the national team’s reputation following the Cape Town disaster.

“Yet, at a time when CA should have been rallying behind Tim, he was clearly seen as expendable.”

After the “sandpaper-gate” scandal rocked Australian cricket, Paine took charge in March 2018.

For their actions in attempting to modify the state of the ball during a Cape Town Test against South Africa, then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were forced to resign.

Paine’s treatment by CA was described by Gaggin as “appalling — the worst since Bill Lawry over 50 years ago.”

Lawry became the first Australian Test cricket captain to be pulled from a team midway through a series against England in 1970-71, after learning of his dismissal from media.

In 2018, Australia’s cricket officials looked over the sexting allegations against Paine and found no evidence of a code of conduct violation.

However, current Cricket Australia chair Richard Freudenstein, who was elected to the board in 2019, acknowledged over the weekend that not firing him at the time was a mistake.

Paine “should not have been put in a situation where he felt compelled to quit over an incident that was considered at the time by an independent inquiry not to be a breach of the code of conduct,” according to Gaggin.

In the meanwhile, because they have a close personal and business relationship, chief selector George Bailey will abstain from voting on whether Paine should remain in the team as a player if there is a split decision.

Despite ceding the captaincy, Paine still wants to be considered for the wicketkeeping position in the first Ashes Test, which begins on December 8 in Brisbane.

There will be a decision. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.