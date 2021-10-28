Antidepressants Reduced the Risk of Covid-19 Hospitalization, according to a study.

Taking care of high-risk patients A large-scale research published Thursday found that treating Covid-19 patients with the antidepressant fluvoxamine can cut the likelihood of prolonged hospitalization by up to a third.

The study’s findings could assist enhance low-cost protection against severe illness or death in countries that have yet to obtain appropriate vaccination doses due to a wildly uneven vaccine rollout, according to the authors.

Fluvoxamine is an anti-inflammatory drug that has traditionally been used to treat mental health diseases like depression and obsessive-compulsive disorders. It was chosen for this study because of its anti-inflammatory qualities.

Swelling occurs as the immune system overreacts to the infection, causing many of the issues associated with Covid.

Researchers from North and South America described data from almost 1,500 Covid-19 outpatients in Brazil in the journal The Lancet Public Health.

79 (slightly over 10%) of the 741 persons who took fluvoxamine had to stay in the hospital for an extended period of time.

119 (15.7 percent) of the 756 people who took the placebo were admitted to the hospital.

Fluvoxamine administration resulted in a 32 percent reduction in hospitalizations, according to the authors.

“In areas with limited resources and access to immunizations, Covid-19 still offers a risk,” said Edward Mills of McMaster University, a co-principal investigator on the experiment.

“It’s critical to find cheap, broadly available, and effective medicines against Covid-19, and repurposing current pharmaceuticals with well-understood safety profiles is of particular relevance.”

Despite the fact that lowering mortality was not the study’s primary goal, the researchers discovered that 12 patients in the placebo group died, whereas just one in the fluvoxamine group succumbed to the infection.

Fluvoxamine isn’t on the World Health Organization’s list of essential drugs, and it can be addictive, according to the scientists, so more research is needed.

“These findings may have a significant impact on national and international standards for clinical management of Covid-19, given fluvoxamine’s safety, tolerability, ease of use, low cost, and broad availability,” stated Gilmar Reis, study co-lead, based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.